Intruders damage equipment at Magherafelt business

Graffiti was sprayed on equipment during an incident being investigated by police at a Magherafelt business.

A digger was used to remove the roof of a used shed and to pull down the walls of an unused building, according to the PSNI.

A 40ft curtain sided trailer was also damaged by intruders who gained entry to the business in the Ballyronan Road area overnight on Tuesday.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information.

Constable Conor Corrigan said, "We are appealing to anyone that may have any information or to anyone that may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time to contact Magherafelt Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 175 on 25/01/17. Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”