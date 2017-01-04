Magherafelt man growled in the face of police officer after crashing into tree

A motorist who threatened to bite and then growled in the face of a police officer after his car left the road and hit a tree, has been fined a total of £690 and banned from driving for three years.

Adam Jordan (31), of Upper Golf Terrace, Magherafelt, was also placed on probation for 18 months and ordered to carry out 100 hours of community service.

Jordan admitted dangerous driving, having no insurance, no licence, failing to provide specimens, failing to stop, and assault on police when he appeared at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

A prosecuting lawyer said at approximately 12.25am on March 10 last year police on mobile patrol spotted a blue Peugeot car exit Rainey Street car park on to Moneymore Road, “swinging and twitching from side to side.”

Counsel said the car accelerated within the 30mph zone, overtaking a vehicle in front of it. Police were travelling at 80mph and activated flashing blue lights in an attempt to stop the car which continued to accelerate.

The prosecutor said about two miles from Magherafelt police noticed a fence broken and the Peugeot car sitting on a grass embankment opposite Dunronan Road. It had struck a tree and the bonnet had been ripped off exposing the engine and the windscreen was smashed. Continuing, the lawyer said police found Jordan by the side of the road and a female was in the car passenger seat.

She said police spoke to the defendant who threatened to bite an officer and pushed his face towards him and growled.

He was unsteady on his feet and his eyes were glazed and was taken to Antrim Hospital, where he refused to provide a preliminary specimen. Counsel added the defendant later told police he lost it and “just floored it” after seeing the blue lights.

Defence barrister Michael Forde outlined Jordan’s troubled past and said it had led to him relying on alcohol and drugs.

Mr Forde asked the court to impose a combination order which might help him to stay on the straight and narrow.

He said Jordan should not have been anywhere near a car which he had purchased for £1,200 on the day of the incident and had been hit hard in the pocket. He stressed that no one was injured in the crash and neither was the police officer to whom the defendant had written a letter apologising for his behaviour.

District Judge Una Mullan noted there had been a break in the defendant’s offending, and stated it was disappointing to see him back again. She accepted the difficulties he has had to face and acceded to counsel’s submission that a combination order would be beneficial.