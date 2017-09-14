Magherafelt man on trial over laundrette murder

The trial has got underway in Belfast of a Magherafelt man accused of the murder of a 51-year-old woman in the seaside town of Portstewart over six years ago.

Fred McClenaghan (55), of Broad Street, denies the murder of Mrs Marion Millican in the laundrette where she was working on March 11, 2011.

Trial judge Mr Justice Coulton told the Crown Court jury panel of seven women and five men, that it was expected that the trial could take up to six weeks, but should conclude before the Halloween break.

Mr Justice Coulton told the jury not to discuss the coming trial with anyone and to ensure that they do not innocently or inadvertently learn anything more about the case.

He said the jury had taken an oath that they decide the case only on the evidence they hear in court, and that he will repeat his warnings each day to the jury to ensure this ‘fundemental’ is adhered to.