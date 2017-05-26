Magherafelt PSNI 'disrupt' drugs trade

Police believe they have disrupted the drug trade in Magherafelt by seizing a large quantity of drugs and cash.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the seizure in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A police spokesperson said a bag of herbal cannabis and cash was found on the men and a subsequent search of properties uncovered a large amount of class A, B and C drugs.

"This disruption of the drug trade in Magherafelt is good news for the local community as we have prevented these criminals targeting and preying on the vulernable within our community," he said.