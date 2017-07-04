Man accused of stealing of almost £5,000 from Magherafelt bank

A south Derry man was remanded into custody today accused of robbing a Magherafelt bank.

Appearing in the dock of Omagh Magistrates Court, 26-year-old James Patrick Toner spoke only to confirm he understood the two charges against him while a police officer connected him to them.

Toner, from the Curr Road in Desertmartin, is accused of robbing £4,850 from the Ulster Bank in Magherafelt and blackmailing a woman in that he allegedly demanded money "with menaces" on June 22.

Toner's defence solicitor did not apply for bail so District Judge Bernie Kelly remanded the alleged robber into custody to appear in Magherafelt court via videolink on Wednesday.