Man arrested after suspected cannabis factory is discovered in Magherafelt

Police have discovered a suspected cannabis factory in Magherafelt.

A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number offences, including cultivating cannabis and possession of a Class A and Class B controlled drug.

He was released on bail pending further police enquiries.

It is understood that police were dealing with an incident at a house in the Mullaghboy Glen area of the town on Sunday and during a search of the premises discovered the suspected cannabis factory.

Chief Inspector Roy Robinson said: “Good police work means that we have interrupted the cultivation of cannabis and removed a significant quantity of drugs from sale.

“We are committed to tackling the issue of drugs and would appeal to the public to speak to us if they have any concerns or information regarding drugs in their area. The number to call is 101.

“Alternatively, information about crime can be passed via the independent charity Crimestoppers, on the number 0800 555 111.”