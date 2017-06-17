Man arrested following discovery of suspected cannabis factory released on bail

A 68 year old man arrested in Lurgan on Friday, 16 June, on suspicion of a number of offences has been released on bail.

The arrest followed the discovery of a suspected cannabis factory in the town.

It followed the search of commercial premises in the Wellington Street area of Lurgan on Friday at around 11.30am.



Detective Inspector Keith Gawley said: “When this property was searched, we discovered more than 260 cannabis plants and evidence that the electricity supply had been tampered with.



“A 68 year old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including cultivating cannabis; producing a Class B drug; possessing a Class B drug and possessing a Class B drug with intent to supply. He was also arrested on suspicion of dishonestly causing electricity to be diverted.



“Good police work means that we have interrupted the cultivation of cannabis and removed a significant quantity of drugs from sale.



“We are committed to tackling the issue of drugs and would appeal to the public to speak to us if they have any concerns or information regarding drugs in their area. The number to call is 101.



“Alternatively, information about crime can be passed via the independent charity Crimestoppers, on the number 0800 555 111.”