Man blames ‘pregnant bleeding’ girlfriend for driving without a licence

A 27-year-old man who has previously been jailed in the south for continuing road traffic offences has appeared before Dungannon Magistrates for again driving without a licence.

Michael Simpson, appeared before court on Wednesday, January 4 without any representation to answer charges of using a car without insurance and driving with no licence after he was stopped by the PSNI on the M1 on December 12 last year. Pleading guilty to the offences, he was asked to look at a list of former offences by District Judge Meehan, and tell him whether they were accurate.

The court learned that Simpson, from Glenfield Avenue, Clondalkin, Dublin, has “a few convictions in the Republic of Ireland”.

As well as being convicted in January 2016 for driving without insurance and disqualified for four years, he was also convicted of driving with no licence in November 2015, March 2015 and having no insurance in 2013, when he was disqualified for 10 years. Offering explanation for his latest offence, Simpson told the court: “I was only after getting back from holiday in Tenerife and my girlfriend who is pregnant for five months keeps on bleeding.”

On further examination it emerged his girlfriend was not with him in the car.

“You have an appalling record,” said Meehan sentencing him to three months.

A solicitor later acting on his behalf secured bail for appeal at £500 if he submitted his passport.