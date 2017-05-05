Man cautioned over incident in Magherafelt car park

Public order charges against a 28-year-old Dungiven man were withdrawn by the Public Prosecution Service lawyer at Magherafelt Magistrates Court for a caution to be administered.

Owen Paul John McCloskey, of The Arches, faced charges of disorderly behaviour, assault on police, resisting police and indecent behaviour.

The charges arose out of an incident in Meadowlane car park, Rainey Street, Magherafelt, on March 17.

Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne acceded to the application for a caution to be administered.