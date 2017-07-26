Man punched partner in face after New Year booze binge

A man who pulled his former partner from her wheelchair and punched her in the face on returning home from an all-night drinking session, has received a four-month jail sentence, suspended for two years at Magherafelt Magistrates’ Court.

Martin Joseph Maguire, 49, of Hillhead Road, Knockloughrim, admitted a charge of common assault arising out of the incident on New Year’s Day.

Maguire was also fined £200 for assaulting a police designated person on the same date.

Deputy District Judge Noel Dunlop told the defendant that if he had continued with his plan to contest the charges he would be going straight to prison.

A prosecuting lawyer said at 10.30am on January 1, police received a report about an ongoing domestic incident at Hillhead Road.

She said the injured party told police that her husband had been out all night drinking and when he returned home, he approached her and threw her out of her wheelchair then punched her on the face.

When police arrived at the property Maguire was in the back yard and on seeing the police, he became agitated and shouted: “F**k you and your GBH. I wasn’t even in the house.”

Admitting the offences defence counsel Michael Forde said the relationship was now “well and truly over” and a non-molestation order was in place.

Mr Forde pointed out that the defendant had a limited criminal record and stressed there was nothing on it for assault.

As well as the suspended sentence and fine, the judge also put in place a two-year order restraining Maguire from contacting his former partner.