A Moneymore man who breached a non-molestation order by making a phone call to his ex-partner, was fined £100 when he appeared at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

Michael O’Neill (24), of Tirgan Road, admitted breaching the order on January 28.

A PPS lawyer said O’Neill called his ex-partner, saying: “When are you ever going to f****g learn” and made reference to Facebook comments. Counsel said the call made the woman afraid.

A defence lawyer said O’Neill accepted he should not have made the call.