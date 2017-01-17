‘Morning after’ Christmas staff party detection

A Dungannon man who was caught over the limit the morning after his Christmas staff night out has been banned from driving for a year.

Ainars Petersons, 46, from Bush Road, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol in breath after being detected by police on the morning of December 18.

The court heard how the car in front of constables on patrol on Cunningham’s Lane began bouncing up and down as it was driven.

They stopped the car and detected signs of alcohol consumption coming from the defendant, a Moy Park worker, who was driving. He consequently gave a breath sample over the limit.

“He is married and has two children,” Mr Ruairi Maguire, defending, told the court. “He was at his Christmas staff do the day before and was going to the shop.

“This has been a wake-up call for him.”

District Judge John Meehan handed down a £200 fine and a year’s driving disqualification.