Officer injured in mass brawl between rival football fans

Police are appealing for information after a fight involving around 40 Ballymena United and Glenavon fans, that left one police officer injured.

The incident was reported to have taken place in the Warden Street area of Ballymena, shortly after 10am on Friday (May 12).

And if you saw anything, police would like to hear from you.

One police officer at the scene suffered a gash to his hand.

A statement from the PSNI said they are now reviewing video footage taken around the time of the fight to try and identify those involved.

It said: "Police in Ballymena are appealing for anyone who witnessed an incident in the area of Warden Street shortly after 10pm on Friday 12 May to come forward.

"Fighting broke out following a match between Ballymena United and Glenavon with up to 40 people, including rival football fans, being involved.

"Police are currently reviewing video footage taken in the area at the time and are making enquiries to identify those responsible.

"Anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to contact police in Ballymena, on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number CC 1446 12/05/17.

"Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."