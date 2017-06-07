Pair sent for trial arising out of Toomebridge killing

Two people have been sent for trial in connection with the killing of Castledawson man James McDonagh outside a Toomebridge nightclub over a year ago.

Finbar McCoy (25), of Tamlaghtduff Road, Bellaghy, is charged with unlawfully killing the 28-year-old on January 10.

When asked by the court clerk if he had anything to say to the charge, McCoy replied “No”.

Police officer Cathy Thompson (34), whose address was given as Coleraine PSNI Station, Lodge Road, faces two charges of perverting the course of justice relating to the killing by sending two text messages.

The court heard the first stated: “Yeah don’t have anything in the house that you shouldn’t have as they will land to arrest him...They will then search the whole house for clothing.”

The second stated: “Tell him to behave and say nothing.”

When asked if she had anything to say in answer to the charges, Thompson replied: “Not at this stage.”

The pair were returned for arraignment at Londonderry Crown Court on July 5, on continuing bail, when they appeared at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan said given the complexities and the serious nature of the charges she would certify for two counsel in each of the cases.

Mr McDonagh, a father-of-two who came originally from Coalisland, died in hospital from head injuries following the incident.