Peatlands Park rape accused trial date set

A Dungannon man accused of raping a woman in Peatlands Park last April will be arraigned in the Crown Court next month.

Appearing at a preliminary enquiry at East Tyrone Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday was James Wright, 23. His address was recorded as HMP Maghaberry.

A defence barrister told the court that his client had been residing in hospital.

“He has an IQ of 44. This man will not understand anything put to him,” he informed the court.

However, District Judge John Meehan was happy to deal with the PE as the defendant had full legal representation present.

Three counts of rape were put to Wright as well as three accusations of sexual assault. All the charges relate to an alleged incident on April 27th last year.

When asked if he understood each of the charges, Wright stated: “I want to speak to my solicitor.”

When prompted by the judge as to whether his client had answered the charges put to him by the court Mr Ronan McCourt confirmed that he had not.

Remanding him back to hospital, Judge Meehan adjourned the case to Dungannon Crown Court on February 28th for arraignment.