Pensioner denies assault on female

William Henry, 69, from Chambre Park in Stewartstown, has appeared at East Tyrone Magistrate’s Court to plead not guilty to two charges.
He stands accused of assault on a female and disorderly behaviour close to his home on June 9.
District Judge John Meehan adjourned the case until February 1 for the Public Prosecution Service to fix a date for the defendant to contest the charges.
Mr Blaine Nugent appeared at Dungannon Courthouse on Wednesday past on the behalf of the defendant.
