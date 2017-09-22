Pet cat shot and wounded in Maghera

A pet cat has been shot and wounded in Maghera, according to police.
The incident happened in the Halfgayne Road area of the town earlier this month.
Police are seeking help from the public.
A spokesperson said; "It was reported that a pedigree cat had been injured as a result of being shot. The cat has since received treatment from a vet, however, we continue to appeal to anyone who can help with our enquiries to come forward.
"We would ask anyone with any information to contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 1319 of 9.9.17. Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
