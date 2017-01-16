Pleads guilty to speeding charge

Sarah Louise Wylie, 24, from Culkeeran Road outside Moy, has been given three penalty points after admitting to speeding.

East Tyrone Magistrate’s Court heard how she was clocked at 44mph on Fairhill in Cookstown in the early hours of May 4.

Offered a fixed penalty she failed to produce her driving licence to police within the required timeframe.

District Judge John Meehan handed down fines totalling £190 for the two offences as well as three penalty points.

Mr Ruairi Maguire appeared in court on Ms Wylie’s behalf.