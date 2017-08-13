Police appeal after attack

Police have issued an appeal for information following a serious assault in the Garvaghy Road area of Portadown this morning (August 13).

Police received reports shortly before 4:30 am that two men aged 22 and 25 were assaulted by men brandishing weapons and both received head injuries due to the attack.

They are currently being treated in hospital as a result of this.

A car was later found burned out in the Drumnagoon Road which may have been related to the incident.

Police have been conducting searches of the area today and have arrested a man aged 50 on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police would appeal that anyone with information contact Detectives at Lurgan on 101 quoting reference 390, or if you wish to remain anonymous alternatively Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

The Garvaghy Road had been closed earlier in the day in what police described as a 'major incident'.

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart expressed her shock at the incident and appealed for people to cooperate with police enquiries.