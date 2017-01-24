Police issue warning to public using park and ride facilities

Police in Mid Ulster are appealing for those who use park and ride facilities or similar communal parking areas to make sure all valuables are removed before leaving their vehicles.

Superintendent Mike Baird explains: “In recent weeks we have seen increased reports of thefts from vehicles at these parking facilities and while we are investigating those incidents and putting in place extra patrols we are also asking drivers to take some personal responsibility.

“Opportunistic criminals will go for the quick win so that means targeting the car that has a handbag or a tablet or even cash lying in plain view. Van drivers can be an easy target if thieves believe they can walk off with expensive tools.”