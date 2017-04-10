Praise for person who reported Cookstown gun find

The member of the public who alerted authorities after finding buried guns and ammunition has been praised by the chairman of Mid Ulster District Council.

Ulster Unionist Party Councillor Trevor Wilson has also welcomed their removal from the streets.

He said: "I want to commend the member of the public who came across these weapons for acting swiftly and alerting the police.

"It is believed that the handgun and ammunition appear to have been buried at the location for some years; it is welcome that they have now been removed for testing and can pose no further danger to the public.

"I would appeal to anyone who may be able to assist the PSNI with their enquiries regarding this find on the Tullyveagh Road to contact the police on 101."