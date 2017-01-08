‘Premeditated’  assault leads to jail

A 22-year-old Moy man has been sentenced to two months in prison for assault. Tigheranan Ferguson, from Oakfield Drive was also ordered to pay compensation of £200 plus a £15 offender’s levy by Dungannon Magistrates.
Although the facts of the case were not read in court, Judge Meehan spoke of the “manipulative creation of a Facebook page”.
Describing the crime as “premeditated”, he told the defendant: “Mr Ferguson, you hang your case on fictional grounds and therefore what’s left is utter bemusement as to why you picked upon this man.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Tyrone Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.