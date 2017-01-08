‘Premeditated’  assault leads to jail

A 22-year-old Moy man has been sentenced to two months in prison for assault. Tigheranan Ferguson, from Oakfield Drive was also ordered to pay compensation of £200 plus a £15 offender’s levy by Dungannon Magistrates.

Although the facts of the case were not read in court, Judge Meehan spoke of the “manipulative creation of a Facebook page”.

Describing the crime as “premeditated”, he told the defendant: “Mr Ferguson, you hang your case on fictional grounds and therefore what’s left is utter bemusement as to why you picked upon this man.”