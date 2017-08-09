Prize winning sheep valued at £35,000 stolen near Cookstown

Fifty-one award winning sheep valued at around £35,000 have been stolen from a field in the Lough Fea area of Cookstown.

Police are appealing for help in trying to find the Black Faced Hoggets which were taken sometime between July 25 and July 27.

Constable McCandless is asking witnesses to come forward and help police reunite the farmer with his "pride and joy."

"Did you see anything that could help us? At any point during that time did you see anything in the Lough Fea area you thought was suspicious?" he said.

If so, get in touch with police on 101 quoting reference 796 of 27/07/2017.