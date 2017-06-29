PSNI arrest three over anti-Islamic material

Police have conducted searches and arrested three men in the Armagh and Coalisland areas in relation to suspected hate crime.

The men, aged 31, 38 and 47, have been arrested as a result of an investigation following reports of anti-Islamic material being displayed in the Armagh area, which was reported to Pplice on June 21, and the discovery of material in Newry on June 21st.

All three are currently assisting Police with their enquiries.