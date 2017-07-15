PSNI investigate assault on 66-year-old woman at Magherafelt

Two people have been arrested after a 66-year-old woman was assaulted during a disturbance in Magherafelt earlier today.

The 39-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man were detained after the incident in which a van was also reported damaged at Queen's Avenue in the town shortly before 7am.

Both remain in custody at present.

Anyone who was in the area and who may be able to assist police with their investigation is asked to call officers in Magherafelt on 101, quoting reference number 283 15/07/17.