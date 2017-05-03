PSNI officer injured after car drags him along road

A PSNI officer sustained a number of cuts and bruises to his head and body after being dragged a short distance by a car in Co Tyrone last night.

A 17 year old male was arrested on suspicion of a number of motoring offences after the 11pm incident in Newtownstewart.

A PSNI spokesman said the incident unfolded in the when police stopped a Honda car in the area of Mourne Park.

He said while officers were speaking with the driver of the car he drove off and one of the officers was dragged along the road for a distance by the car before being thrown off.

Other officers on patrol in the area noted the car a short time later in the Old Castle Road area. Officers forced it to stop and arrested the suspect.

He remains in police custody at this time.