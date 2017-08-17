PSNI probe midnight assault in Castledawson graveyard

Police are appealing for information after a graveyard assault in Castledawson.

A male and female were involved in the late night incident in the grounds of a church in the village.

The PSNI said the assault, which took place around midnight on Friday, July 28, and would like witnesses to come forward.

They would particularly like to hear from two young females who may have tried to help the victim.

If you can help, contact Dungannon PSNI quoting police evidence 481 29/7/17.