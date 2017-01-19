PSNI thank residents for patience after evacuation over ‘viable device’ in Dungannon

Police have thanked residents and business owners for their patience after a security alert in Dungannon saw them evacuated from their premises for most of yesterday.

In a statement, Inspector Robert McGowan said: “I would like to thank residents and the local business community for their patience during this operation. “I would also appeal to anyone who knows anything about this incident or anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area to contact Police at Dungannon on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 211 18/01/17. “Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.” The security alert - at Fairmount Park - ended around 6pm on Wednesday evening, after ATO had made safe the ‘viable device’ found in front seat of an elderly man’s car. It was then taken away for further examination. During the operation a number of homes were evacuated , while Observer newspaper staff were also asked to leave their building. It is understood the device was discovered yesterday morning after the man, a local resident, found that the front window of his car had been smashed and a suspected ‘pipe bomb’ left on the seat.

Local workers wait for permission to return to their cars

Police remove the cordon

Locals pass the car at the heart of the security alert