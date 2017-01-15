Said he was taking medication to mother

A man was rushing medication to his mother when he was clocked at 78mph in Fivemiletown, a court has heard.

Appearing before East Tyrone Magistrate’s Court to plead guilty to speeding was Bryan Thomas Williamson, 46, from Manoo Road in Kesh.

Police were using a laser detection device at Clabby Road in the village on November 2 when they clocked Mr Williamson’s Kia at 78mph in the 30mph zone.

He told police that he was on his way to his mother’s with her medication.

“He has no record and no points,” his solicitor told the court.

“Prior to entering the 30mph zone there is a long straight of 0.7 miles. He was detected as he entered this zone... from the national speed limit.

“It is bordering on dangerous and he accepts the evidence.

“His mother was unwell. He was on his way to work and had to turn back to get medication she had left at his house in Kesh.

“He has been working for ten years as an HGV driver. He is married with kids.

“His livelihood depends on that work... and he is the only breadwinner in the house.

“There could be disastrous circumstances if he loses his licence,” he concluded.

District Judge John Meehan handed down a fine of £120 and four penalty points for the offence.

An offender’s levy of £15 was also imposed.