Said spiked drink was behind threat to kill

A Cookstown man punched through a wall during a domestic incident in his brother’s home, a court has heard.

Appearing before East Tyrone Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday to seek bail was Andre da Cunha Fernandes, 28, from Stewart Avenue.

He stands accused of criminal damage to a wall and threatening to kill a man on January 23rd.

Outlining the case, a constable told the court that Fernandes had been residing with his brother and his family.

On the evening of January 23rd, police were called to an alleged domestic incident at the address.

One of those in the house alleged that the defendant had drunk a bottle of wine before going to a bar. When he returned an hour later he became aggressive.

He threw a plate of food on the floor stating that there was no food in the house.

The defendant then started punching walls, puncturing the plasterboard in the hallway.

His behaviour was so violent that his brother was forced to call another family member to help him.

During his arrest, Fernandes shouted several times in Portuguese which was later stated to have been a threat to kill.

He subsequently handed in a prepared statement saying that he wished to say sorry and that he believed someone had spiked his drink while he was at a bar. He stated that he would “never knowingly threaten” his brother.

District Judge John Meehan refused bail after hearing that the defendant had no address in which to reside.

He then adjourned the case until February 1st.