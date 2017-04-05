Second knife-point robbery in Dungannon

Just a week after premises in Dungannon's Perry Street were targeted, a masked man is reported to have robbed an off licence on Newell Road - also at knife-point.

Detectives investigating the second robbery which took place on Tuesday, April 4, said: "A man, armed with a knife, entered the shop and demanded money and cigarettes from a member of staff just before 1pm.

"These were handed over and the man made off from the premises on foot.

"He was described as being aged in his 20s and was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and grey hooded top with the hood up and a scarf covering his face.

"The staff member was not injured."

A spokesperson for the PSNI said "there is no link being investigated at this stage" between the two crimes.

They have appealed for anyone who witnessed the Newell Road incident, or who has any information, to contact detectives at Cookstown on 101 quoting reference number 533 04/04/17 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Last Monday, March 27, police arrested a man and woman - who were later released on police bail - following another knife-point robbery in which a masked robber "fled the scene on foot with a sum of money before getting into a waiting car at the junction of Perry Street and Park Road".

The reference number for that crime is 533 04/04/17.