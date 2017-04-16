Shot fired at man by masked gang

Police have appealed for witnesses after a shot was fired at a man in Dungannon in the early hours of Friday morning.

It was reported that a 30-year-old man was walking in the Fairmount estate around 12.30am when he was approached by four masked men who threatened him before one of them fired a shot at him. He was not injured.

The men are described as being approximately six foot tall, dressed in dark clothing and wearing balaclavas.

Detectives are appealing to anyone that may have witnessed the incident or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact Detectives in Cookstown on 101, quoting reference number 712 of 14/04/17. Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.