Slurry leak resulted in major fishkill near Magherafelt

A leakage of effluent into a stream outside Magherafelt resulted in a fishkill of 880 brown trout and salmon, the local Magistrates Court was told.

Before the court was 58-year-old farmer Robert Duncan, from Ballymoughan Road, Magherafelt, who admitted discharging polluting matter into Coppies Burn in June 2015.

The court heard that the pollution was reported to the authorities on June 11 and inspectors attended the defendant’s farm.

A prosecuting lawyer said they detected a smell of effluent around the fields and premises and it was discovered that a leakage from a slurry tank had occurred the previous evening and had been stopped at the source.

Counsel claimed the discharge occurred after a value on the tank had not been closed.

In answer to District Judge Una Mullan, the prosecuting barrister said the discharge had resulted in a fishkill of 880 brown trout and salmon.

The judge remarked that this was the second pollution incident involving the defendant.

Admitting the offence Stephen Atherton, solicitor, explained that it had occurred at a time when the defendant had been ill and he was doing his best to manage the farm.

Mr Atherton stressed his client had cooperated fully with the officer and had made a full admission.

He claimed the officer had been impressed by the manner in which the defendant had attempted to stop the discharge at source.

Mr Atherton said Duncan had stayed up all night trying to remedy the matter and there was a considerable expense incurred.

The judge told the defendant that this was the second charge of this nature which had been brought against him, although she accepted it was an operational error.

“This was an operational error caused by your son. I take into account that you did try to resolve the problem as soon as possible but there were substantial fish killed,” she said.

Judge Mullan also noted that there were no ongoing problems in relation to the incident.