South Derry man pulled wife from wheelchair and punched her in the face

A man who pulled his former partner from her wheelchair and punched her in the face on returning home from an all night drinking session, received a four-month jail sentence, suspended for two years at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

Martin Joseph Maguire (49), of Hillhead Road, Knockloughrim, admitted a charge of common assault arising out of the incident on New Year’s Day. Maguire was also fined £200 for assaulting a police designated person on the same date.

Deputy District Judge Noel Dunlop told defendant that if he had continued with his plan to contest the charges he would be going straight to prison.

Counsel prosecuting said at 10.30am on January 1, police received a report about an ongoing domestic incident at Hillhead Road.

She said the injured party told police that her husband had been out all night drinking and when he returned home, he approached her and threw her out of her wheelchair then punched her on the face.

When police arrived at the property they were met at the door by the injured party who was in a highly distressed and fearful state, continued the barrister. Officers noted visible injuries to her face.

Maguire was in the backyard of the property and on seeing the police, he became agitated and shouted: “f**k you and your GBH. I wasn’t even in the house.”

The prosecutor said defendant was arrested and while in custody he was verbally abusive and threatened that when he got home he was going to “beat the f**k out of the wife.

Counsel said Maguire continued to be aggressive, kicking the custody suite door, and a custody officer in the leg that resulted in a cut which is still visible.

Admitting the offences counsel Michael Forde said the relationship was now “well and truly over” and a non-molestation order was in place.

He said Maguire had been completely intoxicated at this time, but was now a changed man having abstained from alcohol and, hopefully, this would continue.

Mr Forde pointed out that the defendant had a limited criminal record and stressed there was nothing on it for assault.

He added Maguire had mental health issues and was attending his GP in respect of these.

The judge told the defendant that he had behaved disgracefully.

“Offences of this nature will not be tolerated by the courts. You are lucky that you have decided to plead guilty, for had you continued with the contest and been convicted, you would have been sent straight to prison,” he said.

He also put in place a two-year order restraining Maguire from contacting his former partner.