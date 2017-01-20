Staff night out leads to court appearance

A Coalisland man was given 150 hours of community service after he attempted to punch and head-butt police during his staff Christmas night out.

Appearing before a sentencing hearing at East Tyrone Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday was Shane Conlon, 34, from Mountcairn Court.

The defendant was spotted having a verbal altercation with door staff at the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown late on December 19th.

The police warned Conlon to moderate his behaviour and asked for his details.

He refused to give any information and shouted “up the ‘Ra” and “suck my c*^k” at the police officers.

He continued to be aggressive and attempted to head-butt and punch one constable as he was placed in the police van.

“This was an assault of a technical nature. There was no contact,” Mr Noel Dillon, defending, told the court.

“He entered pleas at an early point but the case was slow through the court.

“The date is of some significance. This occurred at a Christmas party with his work.

“He got very heavily intoxicated, drinking from 5pm until the early hours.

“The police were there on other business and he drew their attention.

“He is very embarrassed and apologetic by his actions.

“I would ask for a final opportunity on his behalf,” Mr Dillon concluded.

Deliberating, District Judge John Meehan said, “I will allow Mr Conlon the opportunity to expunge this affront by performing 150 hours of work in the community.”