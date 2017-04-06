Thieves steal money from Maghera church charity box

Heartless thieves have stolen money from a charity box during a burglary at a church on the outskirts of Maghera.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the incident at Moneysharvin Road.

The break-in took place sometime between 7pm on Tuesday (April 4) and 7.15am on Wednesday. It is believed that access was gained to the church by forcing open a window at the rear of the premises.

"We are appealing to anyone that may have any information or to anyone that may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area to contact Magherafelt Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 252 of the 05/04/17," said a PSNI spokesperson.

"Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to the anonymously on 0800 555 111.”