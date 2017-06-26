Thieves strike again at Maghera park and ride

Tools have been stolen from a van parked at Maghera park and ride.

There have been several thefts from vehicles at the facility on the Glenshane Road in recent months.

Police are again warning motorists not to leave valuables in their vehicles and have increased patrols.

They are asking drivers to take some personal responsibility.

"Opportunistic criminals will go for the quick win so that means targeting the car that has a handbag or a tablet or even cash lying in plain view," said a PSNI spokesperson.

"Van drivers can be an easy target if thieves believe they can walk off with expensive tools, so make sure you remove anything that is of value before leaving it for the day or overnight."

Police are appealing that anyone with information contact 101 quoting reference number 1001 of 12/06/17. Information can also be passed anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.