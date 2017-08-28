Thirty-two lambs stolen outside Tobermore

Thirty-two Texel Charilliose Cross lambs have been stolen from the Maghera Road area of Tobermore.

The lambs are four months old and have been marked with black tar on the rear of their necks and rumps. They are a mixture of both male and female are are white faced.

It is believed this theft occurred sometime between 6.00pm on Thursday, 24 August and 12 mid-day on Saturday, 26 August.

Constable Gallagher would appeal to anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity or vehicles in the area to contact Police at Magherafelt on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 803 26/08/17.

Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.