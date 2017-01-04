Two cars stolen overnight in Clogher

Police are appealing for information following the theft of two vehicles overnight in the Clogher area.

A black Nissan Qashqai, vehicle registration number UIL-4840 and grey Vauxhall Astra, vehicle registration number PNZ-7782 were reportedly stolen sometime between the hours of 5.50am and 6.30am on Wednesday, January 4.

Constable Long said: "I would appeal to anyone that may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area or to anyone that may have any information about these stolen vehicles to contact Dungannon Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 149 of 04/01/17.

"Or if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111."