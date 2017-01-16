Two failure to provide charges

Donal Francis Kelly, 24, from Dernanaught Road in Galbally, has appeared in court charged with driving while unfit in Ballygawley.

The charge relates to an allegation dated December 20 at Main Street in the town.

He is further accused of failure to provide a breath sample for a preliminary test and another count of failure to provide on the same date.

A PSNI constable told the court that he could connect the defendant to the charges.

The case is adjourned until January 25th.