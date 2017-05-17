Van driver’s ‘lapse of concentration’ caused crash in Maghera

A “lapse in concentration” on the part of a van driver resulted in a collision with a car on the outskirts of Maghera, the town’s Magistrates Court was told.

Colm Ryan O’Doherty (42), of Carnfinton Park, Rasharkin, was fined a total of £265 with three penalty points for careless driving on October 28 last year.

Counsel prosecuting told District Judge Oonagh Mullan that police attended a report of a two vehicle collision on the Tobermore Road at approximately 2.25pm.

She explained that it involved a van and car and both vehicles had sustained damage to their rear off sides. No injuries were reported.

The barrister said the accident had happened within the 30mph limit and both vehicles were moved prior to the arrival of police.

She said an independent witness claimed the defendant’s vehicle had swerved to the left and crossed the white line, colliding with the victim’s car.

Continuing, counsel said in a subsequent interview this version of events was disputed by the defendant who did not make any admission.

A defence barrister said there was a lorry in the front of the defendant’s vehicle and he had pulled out to see ahead. “Unfortunately, this had caused him to veer over the centre marking and clip the car,” said the lawyer. “He admits that it was a momentary lapse in concentration.”

He said the defendant already had six points on his licence and pleaded with the court not to interfere with it as he required it for his work.

The judge remarked that O’Doherty did have a record which was “of some vintage”.