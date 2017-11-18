Vandalism at Orange Hall being treated as ‘hate crime’

Vandalism at an Orange Hall near Dungannon is being treated as a hate crime, police have said.

The hall on Agharan Road was targeted sometime between 5.30pm on Friday, November 17 and 8.30am on Saturday, November 18.

Guttering and external copper piping was damaged in the criminal damage incident, which a PSNI spokesperson confirmed is “being treated as a hate crime”.

Investigating officers have appealed for anyone with information about the attack to contact them at Dungannon Station on 101 quoting reference 390 of 18/11/17.