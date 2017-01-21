Will contest driving allegations

Brian Welsh, 35, from Aghinduff Park in Killeeshil, will contest three allegations against him at court in February.

The defendant stands accused of driving at Market Square in Dungannon without insurance on October 5.

He is further alleged to have failed to stop for police during the same incident.

A third charge of driving while disqualified will also be contested.

District Judge John Meehan fixed the contest for February 27 before adjourning the case until February 8.