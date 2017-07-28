Woman ‘threatened to kill Lithuanian neighbours’ with a knife

A woman allegedly threatened to kill two foreign nationals with a knife after her partner slashed their Lithuanian neighbour’s car tyres, the High Court heard on Friday.

Kerri Hackett ran at the females on their street in Dungannon, prosecutors claimed.

Details of the incident on March 19 emerged as the 40-year-old accused was granted bail.

Hackett, of Killymaddy Hill in the town, faces charges of disorderly behaviour, common assault, possession of a blade, threats to kill and threats to damage property.

The court heard her partner went into the home of a Lithunian family living next door and smashed plant pots before falling asleep on the kitchen floor.

A drunken Hackett also then came in and slept at a table for two hours before being wakened by a punch from her boyfriend, it was alleged.

Crown lawyer Philip Henry said the woman living there was subjected to vile language.

Eventually she got the pair out of her home and locked the doors, according to the prosecution.

Mr Henry claimed Hackett’s partner then returned, demanding the keys to the neighbour’s car before slashing all four tyres on the vehicle.

Two other foreign national women were allegedly told: “I’m coming for you now, it’s your turn.”

Hackett allegedly reappeared armed with a butter knife. “She said: ‘I’m going to kill you, you foreign b*******’, Mr Henry claimed.

“She also ran at one of the female neighbours with the knife raised above her head.”

Hackett claimed the statements against her were all lies.

Defence counsel Stephen Toal said she was in an abusive relationship with a “domineering” co-accused.

“This lady is quite a vulnerable individual with serious mental health difficulties,” he told the court.

Mr Justice Maguire granted bail.