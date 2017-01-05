Youths pelting cars with stones and free fruit from Dungannon supermarket

A number of Dungannon residents have voiced concerns about youths throwing stones, as well as free fruit from Tesco supermarket, at cars on the Ballygawley Road.

Angry at the ongoing situation a number of people contacted local SDLP councillor Denise Mullen, asking for her help to put astop to it.

Tesco said they were surprised to learn of the situation

She said reports of such anti-social behaviour were first reported in the area in the run up to Christmas.

After contacting police about the problem on Wednesday, she praised their quick response in issuing a stern warning to youngsters on Facebook.

In the online statement, they advised those involved that should they continue “you will be arrested and end up with a criminal record”.

“There have been reports of anti-social behaviour over the past number of days” they said today (Thursday).

Cllr Mullen alerted police to the situation

“Kids have been throwing eggs, stones at passing motorists. This has been occurring around Newell Road, Ballygawley Road, Railway Road and Beechvalley. This stops NOW.

“If this behaviour continues you will be arrested and end up with a criminal record.

“No excuses, you have been warned.

“Parents know where your kids are and what they are up too,” they continued.

“You don’t want us at your door with your child being arrested for criminal damage!”

Speaking to the Times about the situation, Cllr Mullen said she had received reports that eggs, mandarin oranges and stones had been launched at oncoming vehicles.

The first incident was reported to have happened the Monday before Christmas when a gang of youths were seen throwing stones at a minibus, she explained.

When the youths were spotted on another occasion she said “they were chased down ‘the lines’ but managed to evade the people trying to catch up with them”.

She also explained how she had contacted the police with her concerns, and was quick to praise the supermarket for offering the free fruit, which appears to have been abused in this way.

“It’s very good of Tesco to give this free food out,” she said.

A spokesperson for Tesco said they were surprised to hear reports that their free fruit being used in this way.

Avaialble to children under 12 instore, they said that it is marked with that message.

“Our free fruit for kids initiative has been a huge success since it launched in July last year and feedback has been really positive,” they explained.

“We were surprised to hear of this incident as we’ve not heard any complaints about the misuse of the free fruit in Dungannon superstore.”