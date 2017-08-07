Daycare unit will create 40 new jobs

Busy Kids Daycare has opened a new nursery in Coalisland, creating 40 jobs, with part of the investment supported by Danske Bank.

The business already has a day nursery in Clonoe, which opened in August 2012. However, due to the company’s extensive waiting list, the owners have decided to open a second nursery.

Martina O’Hanlon, Owner of Busy Kids Daycare, said: “I love working with children and it has always been what I’ve wanted to do, which is why I began my career as a teacher. Then, after 13 years of teaching, and having my third child, I decided to take a career break. I found it very difficult to find childcare places so I decided to open my own daycare facility.

“My goal was to create a safe, friendly, happy daycare facility which not only met the children’s basic needs but also their developmental needs. We’ve built a strong team of qualified staff and we have won two Families First awards for Best Daycare in the Dungannon Area.”

Mrs O’Hanlon added: “The new facility is a 7,000 sq. ft. building which can cater for up to 128 children. The majority of spaces are already filled, however, there are some spaces still available which shall be allocated on a ‘first come, first served’ basis at our Open Day on Saturday, August 12. We would like to thank the local community and Danske Bank for their continued support.”

Bernie Kerr, Business Acquisition Manager at Danske Bank, commented: “With childcare costs continuing to rise, this new nursery gives families in the local area a greater choice of facilities.

“Martina has turned her passion into a very successful business, with the first nursery proving hugely popular.”

There is a demand for these types of facilities in the area and the extensive waiting list already in place is an encouraging sign for the future of the business.

“Small businesses have a crucial role to play in our economy and we are keen to support local entrepreneurs achieve their ambitions.”