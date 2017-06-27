Defendant smoked joint for ‘pain relief’

A Cookstown man has been fined £100 after being caught with cannabis that he was using for ‘pain relief’.

Michael McCann, 56, from James Street, appeared at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The court was told how the offence came to light on the morning of December 22 after police conducted a search of the property the defendant was residing in.

Officers found a small plastic container with a rolled joint, which was later confirmed to be herbal cannabis.

They also found a plastic bag containing a white powder, which McCann said was glucose.

Police removed the bag and conducted a number of tests on it but failed to detect any drugs.

McCann, who was in court without a solicitor, represented himself.

He told the judge that he was using the drug for pain relief, and that it had cost him £50.

However, he had refused to identify the person he had bought them from.

The judge informed the defendant that he had broken the law by being in possession of a Class B drug. She went on to fine him £100 because although he had a record of previous offences none of these were in relation to drugs.

In addition, McCann was ordered to pay the offender’s levy of £15.

He was given ten weeks to pay the fine. The judge also placed a destruction order on the cannabis found by police during the property search.