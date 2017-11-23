Desperately seeking Jasper

Have you seen Jasper an young tabby cat in the Newmills area who has been missing since November 18.
Jasper is eight months old with distinctive black stripes all over as well as being quite big and lean.
He went missing at 1am from Derryvale Road, the Vale.
"Jasper is microchipped and neutered and likes to get into small places, so he could be lost and hiding somewhere," said owner Sharon Taggart who is desperate to find him.
"I would ask local people to check their outhouses, garages and sheds in case he is there."
If you can help Sharon, contact 07707142158.
