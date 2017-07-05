Disqualified from driving after taking corner too fast

A Stewartstown man has been disqualified from driving for 15 months after being caught drink driving.

David Shannon, 33, from Ballyblagh Road, appeared at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The court heard how shortly after 3am on May 14 last year, police were called to the scene of a single vehicle collision on the Ballymaguire Road, Stewartstown.

They found the defendant in the driver seat of his car which had mounted the grass verge. The keys were in the ignition, and the car headlights were on.

Shannon, whose speech was slurred, told police that he had taken the corner too fast. He subsequently failed a breath test and was charged with drink driving.

The defence solicitor told the court that Shannon had pleaded guilty at the earliest possible opportunity, and wanted to have his driving disqualification reduced to a minimum because of personal circumstances.

Shannon had broken up with his girlfriend and had been drinking at a party on the night in question. He needed a lift home and had decided to get into his car.

The solicitor said that Shannon was looking after his father, who suffered from mental illness, and had to drive him to various appointments. His father had been recently discharged from Holywell Hospital.

The court also heard that Shannon had a previous record, but had not committed any offences in the past ten years. The judge also fined Shannon £250.