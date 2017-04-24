DLHC Annual Awards evening

Dungannon Ladies Hockey Club held their Awards Dinner on Saturday, April 22.
A great night was had by all.
Here is a list of the prize winners:
Club Person of the Year: Emma Kilpatrick
Chairpersons Award: Sarah Winslow, Lynda Elliott and Lynsey Purdy
1st XI Player of the Year: Laura Kennedy
1st XI Most Improved Player: Karen Elliott
1st XI Top Goal Scorer: Laura White
2nd XI Player of the Year: Christine Kelly
2nd XI Most Improved Player: Katie Burns
2nd XI Top Goal Scorer: Jill Swann
3rd XI Player of the Year: Vanessa Brush
3rd XI Most Improved Player: Caitlin Hill
3rd XI Top Goal Scorer: Jenna Rodgers
Almost Done!
Registering with Tyrone Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.